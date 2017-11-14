Crews responding to fire at Cambridge home

Web Staff Published:

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are responding to a structure fire at the corner of Spring Street and Division Street in Cambridge, N.Y.

The Cambridge Police dispatch confirms the first responders arrived at the home around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Neighbors say they believe everyone made it out safely.

The homeowner, a Cambridge firefighter had just left to go to work when the fire broke out. Unfortunately, one dog and one cat did not make it out of the home.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest information.

