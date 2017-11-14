Consumer group reveals the top 10 ‘most dangerous’ toys for the holidays

BOSTON (NEWS10) – The World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) revealed its nominees for the “10 Worst Toys of 2017” on Tuesday.

W.A.T.C.H. says it selected toys for the list that had inconsistent and inadequate warnings, cautions and age recommendations as well as other classic safety hazards that continue to reappear year after year.

Here are the following toys parents are caregivers should be cautious about, particularly for the upcoming 2017 holiday season.

The consumer safety group says the toys listed above should not be considered as the only potentially hazardous toys on the market.

Since 1973, W.A.T.C.H. has been releasing its annual “10 Worst Toys” list to identify toys with the potential to cause childhood injuries and death.