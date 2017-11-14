Andrea Smyth concedes Rensselaer County Executive Race

By Published:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just a day after counting began on the absentee ballots for the race for Rensselaer County Executive, Democratic Candidate Andrea Smyth has conceded.

Republican Steve McLaughlin thanked Smyth for a hard-fought and competitive race.

McLaughlin initially won election night by about 950 votes. Smyth was holding out hope that the race could hinge on those absentee ballots.

McLaughlin says that while today ends the campaign, tomorrow begins the work of building a better Rensselaer County.

