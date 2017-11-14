11/14 Pet Connection: Bear

Bear (Golden Retriever/Mix-9yrs old) loves people of all ages and has been around everyone from infants to the elderly! This sweet boy is a watch dog at heart and will bark when people come over but then settle down for pets. He just wants people to know he’s there!

Bear likes to play fetch with his tennis ball and will even chase the flying disc, but he is not a play all day kind of dog – a few tosses makes him happy. He is not a very good retriever in that sense, although he does enjoy swimming.

Bear is crate trained and has excellent house manners. He is house trained and will not bother your things – unless your things are a marrow bone because those he will totally chew!

Bear loves to go for car rides and in his youth he would run alongside a bike, but he is a little rusty now. He also has a large vocabulary and will get his favorite toy when asked.

Bear requires a fenced yard and must be an only animal. He does have some prey drive and cannot live with other animals, including other dogs – it is just too much excitement for him, and someone with experience with reactive dogs may be the best home for him.

Peppertree Rescue (518) 435-7425