HOPKINTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – A police department in Massachusetts is warning the public not to make their own license plates.

On Facebook, the Hopkinton Police Department posted this advice for people “aspiring to make their own license plates”:

Don’t. But if you do, make sure not to use cardboard from a pizza box and magic markers.

The driver was charged with operating and uninsured and unregistered vehicle and attaching “fake homemade” plates.