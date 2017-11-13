Officers injured during alleged inmate attack at Coxsackie Correctional Facility

Published:

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several officers are recovering from an inmate at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly turned violent.

Officials say the attack happened while the inmate was being moved.

Seven officers were treated at the medical clinic but two had to go to Albany Med for more serious injuries.

The vice president of the Correctional Officers Benevolent Association released a statement saying that the inmate has a history of attacking officers and says this an example of why strict disciplinary measures are needed for violent inmates.

 

