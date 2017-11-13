NY motorists urged to move over for roadside workers

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State of New York is reminding drivers how important it is to move over when you see flashing lights on the side of the road. It can help save a life.

State agencies are using the week to remind drivers of New York’s Move Over Law. The law aims to keep police, firefighters, ambulance and tow truck drivers safe while they work.

“We are grateful to all the personnel who work to keep our roadways safe. We urge all New Yorkers and our visitors to be aware that they need to give these workers room,” said Terri Egan, DMV Executive Deputy Commissioner and Acting GTSC Chair. “We appreciate having this week dedicated to the people who respond to crashes and other traffic incidents and think it serves as a good reminder to look out for their safety every day we drive.”

Since implementing the law, the number of deadly crashes in has dropped from 1,045 to 969.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s