NY motorists urged to move over for roadside workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State of New York is reminding drivers how important it is to move over when you see flashing lights on the side of the road. It can help save a life.

State agencies are using the week to remind drivers of New York’s Move Over Law. The law aims to keep police, firefighters, ambulance and tow truck drivers safe while they work.

“We are grateful to all the personnel who work to keep our roadways safe. We urge all New Yorkers and our visitors to be aware that they need to give these workers room,” said Terri Egan, DMV Executive Deputy Commissioner and Acting GTSC Chair. “We appreciate having this week dedicated to the people who respond to crashes and other traffic incidents and think it serves as a good reminder to look out for their safety every day we drive.”

Since implementing the law, the number of deadly crashes in has dropped from 1,045 to 969.