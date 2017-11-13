NY mayor push back against GOP tax reform bills

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayors from around the state came together in Albany to speak out against the tax reform bill on Monday.

“In the city of Binghamton this would cost approximately, $2,600 on an annual basis,” Mayor of Binghamton Richard David said.

Mayor David explains how much the average homeowner in his city would lose if the State and Local Tax deductions, or SALT, were removed.

“Many of the residents and families that live in our respective communities live paycheck to paycheck so obviously this is more than one paycheck.”

Mayor David was joined today by around 50 other mayors in the state, all calling on the state’s representatives to vote no on this bill.

“Anyone who represents New York State in Congress recognizes that a vote for this elimination is a vote against the state,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said.

“I understand why Ted Cruz likes this bill, but I don’t understand why Congressman Reed likes it,” Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick said.

Many are baffled on why a few Congressmen in the state are supporting this bill.

“All of the Democratic members of the House have voted against this. Most of the Republican members of the House of voted against this. A couple, including my own, Tom Reed, has voted to raise property taxes in his own district, which we just don’t understand,” Mayor Myrick said.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on this tax reform bill this week.

Congressman Reed’s staff reached out with a past statement of the Congressman’s continued support for tax reform and this bill.

NEWS10 ABC could not find at this time a mayor that supports the tax reform bill, but if there is, we encourage them to reach out to us.