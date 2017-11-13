Local community mourns passing of beloved teacher

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bethlehem Community is mourning the death of a beloved fifth-grade teacher.

Christine Porter passed away on Sunday after a four-month-long battle with an aggressive brain tumor.

The school district posted a loving letter to the community calling Porter a dedicated, patient and caring educator who touched the lives of her students, parents, and colleagues.

Grief counselors are on hand for anyone who needs it.

Funeral arrangements will be shared with the community once they are arranged.