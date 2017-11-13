Featuring Troy’s Psychadelicatessen

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There are many farm-to-fork restaurants in the Capital Region that get their resources mainly from local producers.

The Pyschedelicatessen is a bakery where nearly 75 percent of the goods are sourced from local producers. Owner Laura Kerron says that supporting other local businesses is easy because there are so many quality products to choose from. The other 25 percent not sourced locally, is made in-house.

“Everything from the more obvious stuff like meats cheeses, to milk to soda. I know exactly what goes into it because I make everything here; that way I basically have full control over my ingredients, my sourcing, additives, preservatives which I try to avoid at all costs.”

Kerron gets to work at 3 a.m. to start baking all kinds of delicious bagels that go into all kinds of tasty recipes. She makes around 60 dozen a day. The business model is built to put out the best quality food possible which has many challenges, but Kerrone says it helps to lean on other local business for “strategic support.”