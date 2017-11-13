Concerns over airport security after TSA report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Senator Chuck Schumer is calling for a review of the TSA after a report showed some weaknesses in screening procedures.

Millions of Americans will be heading to airports all over the country to travel this holiday season, so this is a busy time for the TSA.

“It’s absolutely a little scary,” Deborah Grier, a traveler, said.

Senator Schumer’s criticism comes in the wake of a report that revealed serious weaknesses in screening procedures, training, and technology.

The report showed that undercover government agents could successfully sneak banned items past the TSA officers eighty percent of the time.

Some of the things agents smuggled by included fake weapons and explosives. Despite this lapse, one traveler in Albany International Airport says she feels the TSA is very vigilant.

“As a traveler, I rely greatly on the TSA and so far I haven’t seen any problems,” Mary Alice Hunt, a traveler, said. “In fact, I’ve seen an increase recently in the number of times I’m stopped randomly and I travel every week.”

Another traveler says he supports the call for a review of training and screening procedures if it keeps us safe.

“It makes me feel safe,” Tom Hennessy said. “Anything that ensures the safety of travelers or people, in general, has got to be a plus.”

Senator Schumer says that in an era of lone wolf terrorists, the lapses in security are concerning.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the TSA for a comment but they have not responded at this time.

“I’m a little concerned especially with everything going on now I mean we’re hearing a little more buzz around terrorism in general,” Grier said.

Though a similar report back in 2015 caused the acting head of the TSA to lose his job, the Senator Schumer urged the current head cooperate and start the review immediately.