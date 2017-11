SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Absentee ballots will likely decide the Saratoga Springs Charter race.

The city voted on Monday to hire an attorney to oversee the counting of roughly 800 absentee ballots.

Mayor Joanne Yepsen criticized the move saying it was a waste of taxpayer money.

Right now, the race is too close to call with yes votes outnumbering the no by just 48 votes.

The proposal would change the city’s form of government from commission-based to council-manager.