Absentee ballots counted in Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Board of Elections has been counting absentee ballots all day to determine the outcome in several close races.

Counting could take a few days as the board has only gone through eight districts out of 118.

McLaughlin still holds a strong lead in the race for county executive but his opponent isn’t throwing in the towel just yet.

Nearly one week after Steve McLaughlin declared victory as Rensselaer County Executive, the Board of Elections begins to go through nearly 2,600 absentee ballots.

The board began with the town of North Greenbush by counting ballots from eight districts on several close races.

“We just opened about 150 absentee ballots,” Edward McDonough, Democratic Commissioner of the Rensselaer County Board of Elections, said. “In the town council race which was separated by eight going in, it’s now down to one. So that person picked up seven votes out of 150.”

The board doesn’t expect to have official results in county races for a few days. Officials say things will move more quickly once they complete towns with the tight races.

“Right now, we are doing it all as one group because they are very close and it will make a difference,” Larry Bugbee, Republican Commissioner of the Rensselaer County Board of Elections, said.

Andrea Smyth, the Democratic candidate for county executive, kept tabs along the way.

Although McLaughlin won by about 950 votes on election night, Smyth says the race could hinge on absentee ballots.

“The hard work, the precise work, of counting the absentee ballots is very valuable. I’m confident we’ll head into Troy without losing any ground,” Smyth said.

Troy is up next. The board will count ballots from the city’s 30 districts over next two days.

Results for county-wide races may not be complete until the end of the week.