11/13 Pet Connection: Simon

Simon 12 ½ year old Siamese mix.

Simon is a sweet senior who came to us after his owner passed away. Sadly this boy has been with us since June, and we are just not sure why. He may be a little shy at first, but once he warms up to you, this boy is a true sweetheart.

He is currently in our cat feature room where he is getting socialized with many other cats. He would love to go home with another kitty pal if possible but wouldn’t mind to have one-on-one attention from his new forever person.

He has never lived with kids but has been socialized with visiting kids here at the shelter.

Simon’s Adoption Fees have been sponsored by the Danny Boy Fund in Berkshire County that helps older pets needing the extra help!

** November is adopt a senior pet month**

Berkshire Humane Society (413) 447-7878