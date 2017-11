SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Saratoga County Sheriff Office’s social media accounts, Deputy Sheriff John Brown collapsed Sunday while training for a triathlon in Albany.

It is with great shock and sadness that Sheriff Zurlo must announce the tragic death of Deputy Sheriff John Brown this afternoon. Deputy Brown, who was a triathlete, collapsed while on a training run in Albany. — Saratoga Co. Sheriff (@SaratogaSheriff) November 12, 2017