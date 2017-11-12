Fundraiser for Mother Teresa Cancer Awareness Fund held in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fundraiser was held Sunday in Clifton Park to benefit the Mother Teresa Cancer Awareness Fund.

This particular fundraiser was born on behalf of Joyce Maddalone.

She has a form of uterine cancer and has gone through countless trials and tribulations.

She also happens to be the founder of the Mother Teresa Cancer Awareness Fund.

The event coordinator, and Joyce’s oldest child, Terri says she is all about helping others.

“The small things we do as individuals in the community have a larger effect globally in our area,” said Terri Maddalone.

The event included music, raffles, and a bake sale.

All proceeds went toward the Mother Teresa Cancer Awareness Fund.