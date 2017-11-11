Wreath laying in Troy to honor fallen Marine

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last September, a driver crashed into a local fallen Marine’s memorial, destroying it.

That memorial sits at the corner of Spring and Canal Avenues in Troy.

It was built entirely by the family of Private First Class, Robert Felter and when it was wrecked, they were understandably devastated.

Rensselaer County Sheriff, Pat Russo vowed to restore the memorial and received a number of donations from the community to help with that.

Fast forward one year later, the memorial is now complete and on this Veterans Day, the family was there to honor Felter’s life with a wreath laying.

Felter, who was killed in Vietnam, used to walk along this bridge everyday with his sister to get to school.