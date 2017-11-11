World War II veteran writes memoir, discusses capture

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A time honored Veterans Day tradition carried on in Albany on Saturday, this morning marked the 62nd annual Veterans Day parade.

Many braved the chilly weather to come out and show support for our veterans at the parade on Saturday. The Tri County Council of Vietnam era vets were the grand marshals of the event, with dozens other groups riding and marching right behind them.

While the party continued down Washington Ave, NEWS10 ABC’s Lexi Nahl stepped out of the cold and into a cafe along the parade route where she met up with Tom Smith, a World War II vet from Schenectady.

“I joined in ’42 and that (photo) was taken in ’43 I think, just before I went overseas,” said Smith, as he showed off some of his personal photo collection.

Smith shared a manuscript he just finished in time for Veterans Day, a memoir he’s worked on for decades that includes his experience in the historic battle of Iwo Jima.

“When things happened to me, it’s just been my nature I guess; I just turned it off. So when I got out of the service, I never thought about the war,” Smith said.

But now, Smith is revealing war secrets from half a century back. Including the time he captured a very powerful and dangerous Japanese officer and the scandalous cover-up that followed that capture.

“I wouldn’t talk about this for 10 or 15 years. He was the highest ranking officer captured in the whole Pacific. He made a deal with somebody that if they let him live, he’d take money and send it to Switzerland by the end of the war, and then tell them everything about the Pacific,” Smith said.

Smith says he wrote the book for his family, but he hopes that after reading it, we can all better understand the hearts and minds of the people who put their lives on the line every day.

“It’s a personal thing. That’s the thing. I don’t know what they’ll get out of it, but they might get an idea of how tough it was and I think that’s the key right there. Those that have it, they realize how tough war is,” Smith said.

If you want to pick up a copy of toms book, you can stop by the Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza.