Tomato soup makes it way on to NYS Thruway

Web Staff Published:
(Photo Courtesy: Alex Vickery)

ROTTERDAM, N.Y (NEWS10) – If you were traveling eastbound along the NYS Thruway on Friday and found yourself caught up in a traffic jam, NEWS10 knows what the holdup was.

After receiving video of what looked like a gruesome accident scene, NYS Police confirmed an accident related to a mangled tractor trailed covered in what looks like blood.

Turns out, it was tomato soup!

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m., and it took nearly 12 hours to restore road conditions.

The rollover caused quite a mess, with some fuel spilling as well, but the good news is no one was hurt.

