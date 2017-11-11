Norman Rockwell paintings safe for now at Berkshire Museum

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Several pieces of art, including two Norman Rockwell paintings won’t go to the auction block just yet; after an appeals judge halted the sale that was scheduled for this Monday.

People in Pittsfield are celebrating the court’s order.

But, they know the fight to keep several works of art here at the Berkshire Museum isn’t over.

“They go from museum to museum to museum that’s what they come here for,” said Carol Diehl from Save the Art, Save the Museum.

When you think of the Berkshires, you think art and culture.

So Carol Diehl doesn’t understand why the Berkshire Museum would ever want to sell its artwork, let alone two pieces by Norman Rockwell.

“If they put those paintings on permanent display people would be coming through all the time. But, by selling them they go out of the public sphere completely, never to be seen by the public again,” Diehl said.

These two Rockwell paintings along with 38 other pieces were going to go on the auction block this Monday.

But, on Friday an appeals court judge granted a motion from the attorney general to stop the sale temporarily.

It comes after a judge denied stopping the sale on Tuesday.

The president of the board of trustees said they’re disappointed that their “plans for the future will be delayed pending the next steps in the legal process,” because they hoped the auction would help address their financial issues.

Diehl feels it was an easy way out.

“It’s much easier to sell the art than it is to do the heavy lifting of getting donations,” Diehl said.

She along with many in the Berkshires are thrilled by the order, rallying together Saturday outside the museum.

But, she knows the decision isn’t permanent just yet.

She’s going to keep fighting, but hopes the museum’s board will come to an understanding instead.

“I’m hoping that the board will choose this moment to pull back, get the paintings back, have a conversation with the community,” Diehl said.

The injunction starts Monday and will remain in effect until December 11th.