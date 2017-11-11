Gov. Cuomo signs bill to assist PTSD victims with treatment of medical marijuana

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo marked Veterans Day by signing legislation to add post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to the list of ailments that can legally be treated with medical marijuana.

Cuomo says 19,000 New Yorkers suffer from PTSD.

Not only veterans, but police officers, survivors of domestic violence and serious accidents, are all communities of individuals that suffer from PTSD.

This was just one of many veteran-based bills Cuomo signed today; others include a bill to give state combat veterans more days off and a bill that waives the civil service examination fee for veterans who were honorably discharged.

The governor also announced a new series of license plates: the “Honor Series.”

The new “service branch-specific” license plates are now available for members of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Marines.

New York alone has more than 700,000 veterans and now, if they’d like, they can get a special license plate that honors their service.