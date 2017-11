NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police report one person dead after a two vehicle crash on Route 20 in Nassau.

Both vehicles were heading in opposite directions.

The cause still under investigation, but the belief is that other passengers have non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes closed between Lyons Lake Road and Coldwater Tavern Road on Route 20.

NEWS10 ABC will provide more information as it is made available.