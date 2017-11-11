Boston-area TV station breaks off newscast citing threat

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston-area television station is returning to the air after breaking off its newscast for more than an hour because of a reported threat.
WFXT-TV posted a message to its Twitter account at 5:20 p.m. Friday saying it “has been forced to stop our regular newscast due to a threat to our building.”
About an hour and a half later the station posted: “We are back in the building. Thanks to all for your patience.”
The station is located in Dedham, Massachusetts.
One of the station’s reporters, Malini Basu described the situation as a “bomb threat” on her Twitter account.
Another reporter Elysia Rodriguez tweeted out: “We had a threat to our building and told to evacuate. Everyone OK.”