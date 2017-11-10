VT community becomes dumping ground for stolen ATMs

POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) – People living in one local town say they’re used to seeing people dump unwanted items, like mattresses and tires, in their community.

Now, they’re finding some are using the back roads of Pownal to ditch stolen items

Until Tuesday, Jim Winchester had an ATM inside his deli. Then someone broke in.

“We got him on camera. He tried to break the machine. He failed and left,” Jim Winchester, owner of Winchester’s Deli, said.

After that, Winchester says it wasn’t worth the hassle.

“[The] machine belongs to somebody else so why worry about someone else’s money and destroy my property to get to that money. If any good customer of mine needs anything out of an ATM, we can give to them through our ETB cards.”

Winchester’s Deli isn’t the only store being targeted. In fact, wooded areas in Pownal may have become a makeshift dump yard for stolen ATMs.

Police recovered several off the beaten path in the small town. They believe one was taken from this Sunoco gas station across state lines in the town of Hoosick off Route 7.

Workers there have yet to replace the machine which they say only had $80 in it.

Back at the deli, Winchester says the convenience of fast cash may soon be gone for good. Community members say they will always keep an eye out for one another.

“We will. It’s a wakeup call. Everyone has to start paying attention. It’s the time of life with what’s going on around the country. If you see something, say something.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact NYSP Brunswick Barracks, VTSP Shaftsbury Barracks or Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.