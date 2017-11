ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Sears store that closed down in the Via Port Mall in Rotterdam is in some hot water with its landlord.

Via Port is suing Sears for failing to pay $500,000 in rent, plus interest.

According to the lawsuit, Sears was violating its lease agreement when it closed its doors in 2016. It was obligated to stay open and continue to pay rent until August 2018.

The company stopped paying in June of thus year, claiming it was entitled to end the lease agreement.