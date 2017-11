GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Hospital is celebrating the opening of its snuggery in the birthing unit.

The new Joyce Stock Snuggery features new recovery care rooms where moms and babies can bond in private, an expanded nursery for newborns requiring more advanced care, larger family waiting areas, and two new nursing stations.

The renovations are the result of a $5 million 12 month effort.