ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rotterdam Police are searching for a man they say held up a Stewart’s Shop at knife-point.

Police say the suspect walked into the Mariaville Road Stewart’s at 5 a.m. Friday, displayed a knife and took money from the cash register before running off.

The suspect is described as being a 6′ man wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers with a white trim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rotterdam Police Department at (518)-355-7397.