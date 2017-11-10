Places offering Veterans Day deals in the Capital Region

(NEWS10) – A list of Veterans Day sales across the Capital Region.

Check with each local store for more information about the deals and offers for veterans and active servicemembers on Veterans Day.

99 Restaurants: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, veterans and active military get a free meal with purchase of an entree.

A.C. Moore: 15% off your total regular and sale price purchase with valid ID every day.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar: Choose one of seven entrees on a special menu for a free meal.

Babies R Us: 15 percent off in-store purchases through Saturday with coupon and ID.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 25% off entire purchase through Sunday, in-store only.

Bonefish Grill: Free Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer.

Boston Market: Purchase one meal and get another free the entire weekend of Nov. 10 through 12 at participating locations. While a military ID isn’t required for this promotion, a special coupon from their website is.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Active and retired armed services members will recieve a free small order of traditional or boneless wings plus a side of fries.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Free appetizer.

Chili’s: Choose a free meal from a special holiday menu.

Chuck E. Cheese: Veterans, active armed service members and their families can score a free personal one-topping pizza.

Denny’s: Beginning at 5 a.m. on Nov. 10, active, inactive and retired military members can score a complimentary Build-Your-Own Grand Slam breakfast dish at participating chains until noon.

Dollar General: 11 percent discount in-store and online with promo code VET17 on Saturday.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free doughnut with military ID, no purchase necessary.

Great Clips: Veterans and active duty get a free haircut on Veterans Day or pick up a free haircut card to use through Dec. 31. Non-veterans who get a haircut on Saturday will get a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

Home Depot: 10 percent discount Saturday. Sign up to get the discount.

Hooters: Feast on a complimentary meal from a special menu.

IHOP: Score a complimentary helping of Red, White and Blue pancakes or a patriotic pancake dish between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Jo-Ann Fabric: 10 percent discount for military service members and their families year-round.

Krispy Kreme: Pick up a free donut and small coffee on Nov. 11.

LIDS: 25 percent off online and 50 percent off custom embroidery in-store Saturday. A military ID is required.

Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo (four slices of pizza and a Pepsi drink) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veteran’s Day.

Lowe’s: 10 percent discount.

Mattress By Appointment Ravena: 10 percent off of our clearance pricing for veterans and active service men and women on Saturday and Sunday.

Michaels: 15 percent discount for military families every day.

National Parks: No entrance fees Saturday and Sunday to more than 100 national parks. This deal applies for everyone.

Olive Garden: Dig into a free complimentary meal from a special menu.

Outback Steakhouse: Score a free Bloomin’ Onion and non-alcoholic beverage, as well as a discount for family members.

Panera Bread: On Nov. 11, military personnel can get a free breakfast sandwich until 10 a.m., or a coupon for a free pastry to use at a future time.

Red Lobster: Chow down on a complimentary appetizer or dessert from a special menu.

Red Robin: Enjoy a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless fries.

Rite Aid: Active, retired military and their families get 20 percent off Friday and Saturday with store rewards card and coupon available at www.riteaid.com.

Ruby Tuesday: Savor any appetizer up to $10 for free on Nov. 11.

Starbucks: Any veteran, active duty military and military spouse can drop into the coffee giant on Nov. 11 for a free tall coffee.

Target: A 10 percent discount on in-store and online purchases for veterans, active military, spouses and dependent children. Register for the discount at www.target.com.

Ted’s Fish Fry: All Veteran’s & Active Military can come into Ted’s on Saturday and received 1 FREE Fish Fry with proper identification.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch for service members on Veteran’s Day.

TGI Friday’s: Complimentary lunch menu item on Nov. 11.

Toys R Us: 15 percent off in-store purchases through Sturday with coupon and ID.

Tractor Supply: 15 percent discount Saturday for active and former military and their dependents.

Walgreens: 20 percent off eligible regular-price items Saturday for all veterans, military and their families with Balance Rewards card and proof of military service.

World of Beer: Veterans will get $5 off total bill.