Parking restrictions for the Albany Veterans Day Parade

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Veterans Day Parade in Albany steps off at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The parade begins at Central Avenue and Ontario Street to Washington Avenue and North Hawk Street.

There are several parking restrictions and road closures in place for the parade.

Parking Restrictions

November 11, 2017 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.:

• Washington Avenue, both sides between South Swan Street and North Hawk Street

• Central Avenue, both sides from Partridge Street to Ontario Street

Road Closures

November 11, 2017 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

• Central Avenue from Manning Boulevard to Washington Avenue

• Washington Avenue from Central Avenue to Eagle Street

• All intersecting roadways to and from the above streets will be closed and cross traffic will be diverted around the parade route.