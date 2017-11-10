NYSP investigator suspended after allegedly filing a false report

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York State Police investigator is facing charges after he allegedly filed a false report.

Police said Omar Snow, 51, of Schenectady, told NYSP in Malta his debit card was compromised resulting in several fraudulent transactions in the Ballston Spa and Schenectady areas.

An investigation showed Snow was responsible for all transactions he claimed were fraudulent, and his debit card had not been compromised.

Snow was charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the Second Degree.

He is scheduled to appear in Town of Malta Court on November 15.

Snow was suspended from his position as a NYSP investigator because of his arrest.