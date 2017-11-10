Local orthodontist office collects 400 cards to thank veterans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some kids in the Capital Region are showing veterans how much they care.

In September, Dr. Sergey Berensteyn, of Adirondack and Clifton Park Orthodontics began collecting cards from his young patients.

The response was overwhelming.

Kids are saluting veterans for their patriotism and service to the country.

On Friday, a group of elementary, middle and high school students delievered the cards to more than two dozen people including World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans.

More than 400 cards were collected among the three offices and delivered them to the veterans.