Related Coverage Fundraiser held for local infant diagnosed with malignant brain tumor

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A special birthday celebration was held at a Union College hockey game Friday night.

Fans of Union hockey had a big birthday wish for soon-to-be 1-year-old Logan Fogg. Logan was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumor when he was four months old.

After months of treatment, he was feeling well enough to attend his first hockey game Friday night. His parents are longtime fans and season ticket holders.

Logan will officially turn 1-year old on November 18.