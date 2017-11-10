Heating your home in the cold weather

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just standing out here you can feel how drastically the temps have dipped even from just earlier in the week, meaning many are just flipping on their heating systems and possibly running into some problems.

It’s about the sixth “no heat” call Senior Technician Brian Hartman has made on Friday alone.

“We’ll knock on the door and make sure she’s home hen we’ll figure out what’s going on here.”

First, we check the thermostat.

“This is the temperature inside the house and what we’re trying to get it at. So obviously it’s not heating properly.”

Then it’s upstairs to look at the furnace.

“This first thing we’re going to do is turn the power off then take off the panels and check it out.”

The Apollo Heating crews are working non-stop around the clocks as the cold weather hits the Capital Region.

“We have about 10 guys everyone is doing about six to 10 calls today.”

Hartman suggests getting your furnace cleaned once a year and checking the filter once every few months.

“We’re checking all of the basic things to make sure you and your family will be safe all year.”

As for the furnace being worked on on Friday, Hartman is running a few tests to make sure everything is working properly before he moves onto the next call.

Something else really important to check is your carbon monoxide detector is working.

Hartman says any strange noises or smells coming from your furnace means you should call a technician right away.

As for being outside, you’ll definitely want to bundle up.