GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A registered sex offender living in Gloversville is back in custody on Friday.

Police are investigating a complaint accusing 44-year-old Robert Velett of having sex with an underage boy he was babysitting.

He is currently being held for arraignment.

Velett had to register a sex offender following a 1999 conviction for first-degree sex abuse.

Police are still investigating the case and are urging anyone with information to contact them at (518)-773-4505.