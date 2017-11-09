Veterans Day celebrated early at local elementary school

BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saturday is Veterans Day, a time to celebrate service men and women around the world that fight to keep our country safe.

Military veterans will be arriving at Chango Elementary School around 8:15 a.m. and will line the sidewalk of the bus loading area to greet the students as they head into school.

Once inside, there are cases with military uniforms and artifacts; students have also brought in pictures of family members that are in the military to hang in the front hall of the school.