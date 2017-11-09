Sheriff’s deputy saves two lives at Thacher Park

By Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A two year veteran of the Albany County Sheriff’s Department is being recognized for saving two lives at Thacher Park.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple posted a shoutout to Deputy Corey Prignon who was called to a possible suicide at the park.

When he got there, he found one person nearly over the edge of the cliff holding onto another person.

Without hesitation, Deputy Prignon jumped into action and pulled both to safety.

Sheriff Apple posted the story on Facebook saying “Deputy Prignon is my hero…one of the many reasons why I am so proud to lead this agency! Serving, Caring, Protecting, that’s what we do!”

 

