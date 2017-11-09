Report finds NY student poverty a growing problem

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Scary statistics for students in New York.

A new study is showing the student poverty is on the rise in the state.

Officials say school districts across the state are facing a growing number of economically disadvantaged students.

The data also shows that poverty and low academic achievement go hand-in-hand with the neediest school districts reporting the lowest scores on state exams.

The New York State Association of School Business officials are calling on the state to address the issue.