Oquendo returns to court in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The trial for the man accused of killing his stepdaughter, stuffing her body into a suitcase and then throwing it into the Hudson River is expected to continue.

It’s day six of the Johnny Oquendo trial.

Right now, the case remains in the hands of the prosecution.

But, after a week of testimony they could be wrapping things up soon and turning it over to the defense.

NEWS10 has learned that Alkaramla’s mother and Oquendo’s estranged wife may end up taking the stand.

On Friday, defense attorneys handed her a subpoena, telling her she could no longer be inside the courtroom listening to testimony because she could potentially have to testify as a witness herself.

Prosecutors claim Johnny Oquendo murdered 21 year old Noel Alklarama just a few blocks from where I’m standing here at the courthouse inside his Third Street apartment.

They say he strangled her with a shopping bag, before stuffing her into that suitcase, leaving DNA evidence behind.

But, the defense claims Oquendo and Alkaramla were in a casual sexual relationship and that the prosecution’s timeline doesn’t add up.

The trial will continue around 9:30 a.m.