CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police say they arrested a man on sexual abuse charges on Tuesday.

Raymond Preusser, 66, was charged with one count of forcible touching, second-degree sex abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say the arrest stems from an investigation into a number of incidents that occurred over the course of the last year.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. Preusser is due back in court in December.