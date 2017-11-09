Individuals enrolled in Guilderland’s Take Me Home Program getting ID cards

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Guilderland Police Department announced it is expanding its Take Me Home Program by issuing identification cards to those individuals registered in the program.

The Take Me Home Program was launched by the department in 2013 to assist law enforcement in the event someone with a non-verbal disability or someone subject to disorientation is located.

Police say everyone enrolled in the program will receive an ID card that will have emergency information on it and instructions to contact the Guilderland Police Department.

Residents interested in enrolling someone in the program should call the Police Department Community Services Unit at (518)-356-1501.