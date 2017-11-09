Fire starts at local butane distribution center

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fire broke out on Thursday at a butane distribution center in Rensselaer.

The fire started around 3 p.m. at the Apex Oil Company on Riverside Avenue. Firefighters said it took about 45 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Because the fire was so close to a butane tank, crews were worried about the danger of a potential explosion.

“It’s always a great concern to the fire department,” Rensselaer Asst. Fire Chief Jay Corcoran said. “So we’re fortunate enough to have mutual aid companies to come and help us out.”

Nothing exploded and no one was hurt.

Traffic in the area was detoured while crews handled the issue. Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.

