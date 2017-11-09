Boys & Girls Club of Albany hosts annual fundraising gala

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local organization held its annual Red White and Chocolate Gala fundraiser Thursday night.

The Boys & Girls Club of Albany gave out Community Impact Awards during the event. NEWS10 ABC anchor Tim Lake was there to support it.

The event was held at the Renaissance Hotel and supports more than 750 Albany kids every day.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple and NYS Assemblywoman Pat Fahy were both award recipients.

The Boys & Girls Club of Albany was in danger of closing several years ago, but thanks to fundraisers, it’s now celebrating 125 years of helping kids in the Capital Region.