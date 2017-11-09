Amsterdam alderman passes away hours after getting re-elected

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amsterdam’s First Ward Alderman Ed Russo passed away after losing his battle with cancer just hours after being re-elected to a third term.

Some in the community say they knew Russo had been sick and when it came time to vote, they still chose him to represent them.

His family is touched by the community support.

Russo, 65, was a father, a husband, and an inspiration to the Amsterdam community.

Russo lost his battle to cancer Wednesday afternoon.

Their votes are a true testament to how loved and respected Russo was.

“It makes me feel really good it makes me feel like they knew how dedicated he was and that was a tribute to him,” Kim Wallace-Russo, Ed’s wife, said.

Kim and his daughter Michele are overwhelmed by the community’s support. They think back to fond memories of Russo, who loved his food in true Italian fashion.

“When he found out he was really pretty sick he had a bucket list. And that bucket list consisted of all the restaurants he wanted to go to..”

By then, his name was already on the ballot.

That didn’t stop Russo from his work. Even while sick, his family says He never missed a chance to fight for his constituents.

“He loved people and loved to help people.”

He was a charismatic leader, who was born and raised in Amsterdam. He served as first ward alderman for the past four years.

His devotion and dedication to this community will not be forgotten.

“Knowing the vitality of Amsterdam, that’s what he was trying to work hard to bring that back to the residents of this great city,” Michele said.

Russo’s family will lay him to rest on Saturday

What comes next for the 1st ward? The Republican committee must submit a name to the city council who will then vote on that person.

The appointee will temporarily represent the first ward until the general election held next November.

Funeral services will be held Saturday morning at 10:30 at the Riley Mortuary, Inc., 110 Division Street, Amsterdam, NY, followed at 11:15 by a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church, 156 East Main Street, Amsterdam.

Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fort Johnson, NY.

Calling hours are Friday from 4 until 7 at the Riley Mortuary.

Memorial gifts in Eddie’s name may be made to Community Hospice of Amsterdam, 246 Manny Corners Road, Amsterdam, NY 12010.