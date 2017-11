ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are looking for a missing 24-year-old woman Thursday night.

Arielle Holmes was reported missing around 8 a.m. Thursday morning. She was last seen leaving a location in Troy and could be driving a 2017 red Hyundai Sonata with the license plate CTP 4088.

Police say they’re concerned for her safety and are hoping the public can help find her.