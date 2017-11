Nico is a handsome 2-year-old Maltese/Shih Tzu mix who loves to snuggle and give kisses. He is great with dogs/cats and is housebroken.

His favorite treat is a kong filled with peanut butter! He is great on leash and travels well in car. He is a little shy when he meets people, but warms up quickly.

He will be a great companion that will bring many smiles to your face.

If you are interested in adopting Nico, please fill out an application with Free To Be Me Rescue 518-956-1804