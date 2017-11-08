UFO chicken coop is out of this world!

BOISE, Idaho (CNN) – A chicken coop in Idaho is out of this world!

A couple from Boise designed a UFO themed coop over the summer. They installed flashing lights to give it a special outer space look.

The inside is climate-controlled so the chickens stay warm at night.

They say they did it to show their love for the extraterrestrial.

“We kind of brainstormed how we were going to build that classic shape and the first discussion was out of wood but we really wanted something a little more curvy and we decided the satellite dishes were going to be perfect for what we needed,” Ellen Deangelis, UFO chicken coop owner, said.

The owners say they plan to add an automatic ramp to the coop.