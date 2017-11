TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York auctioned off three high-end sports cars on Wednesday in Rensselaer County.

A 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo was sold to the highest bidder along with a 2012 BMW convertible and a 1986 Porsche 9-11 Turbo Carrera.

The Lamborghini was seized in 2013 following a Medicaid fraud investigation.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the Medicaid Fraud Investigation Unit.

The BMW and the Porche were seized in separate incidents.