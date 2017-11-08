Student speaks out following rape investigation at Hudson Valley Community College

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A serious charge was levied against Hudson Valley Community College on Wednesday after a local student says she was raped.

The student says the college encouraged her not to report her rape to police.

“It’s not okay to force yourself onto or into another person,” the student said.

The student says that after she was sexually assaulted by a classmate, she turned to a trusted professor on campus.

“I thought that it would be helpful to talk to someone and see what it was I could do. My professor referred me to a Title IX coordinator.”

The student expected to have a private meeting with the coordinator, but instead, she says she was intimidated when she walked into a room filled with six school officials.

“It’s scary to have to sit in front of a board of people and tell them what happened to your body.”

She says what the Title IX coordinator told her next was discouraging.

“She told me that she’s seen cases like this before and they’re very hard to prove. She explained to me it’s a lot of “he said, she said.”

Even though she was told contacting police was an option, the student turned the matter over to the school.

“If a student is sexually assaulted on a college campus, in terms of reporting, they have the option to either report on campus and turn it over to their judicial process and they also have the option to report off campus to local law enforcement,” Lindsey Crusan-Musue, Director of Sexual Assault and Crime Victims Assistance Program with St. Peters, said. “You don’t want to sway the victim one way or another.”

The school’s Title IX coordinator declined an on-camera interview and instead the school sent a statement saying:

“The college complies with state and federal law, all students are informed of their rights, including the right to make a report to college Public Safety, local law enforcement and/or state police”

A panel of Hudson Valley students and school officials let the alleged rapist resume classes with no punishment.

“I walked out of there feeling like they were really gonna do something about it and now I’m just stunned,” the student said.