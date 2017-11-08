Shaker technology teacher unexpectedly passes away

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A beloved teacher at Shaker Junior High School and Shaker High School passed away Wednesday afternoon.

According to Superintendent Joseph Corr, George Moglia worked in the North Colonie Central School District for five years, primarily in the technology department of both the junior high and high school.

His death was unexpected.

Counselors will be in all of Moglia’s classes on Thursday, and counselors will be available to speak to anyone who needs assistance.

The following message was posted on the North Colonie school district’s website:

It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that George Moglia, a teacher at Shaker Junior High School and Shaker High School, passed away unexpectedly this afternoon. Mr. Moglia has been a beloved member of our North Colonie faculty for five years, primarily in the technology department at both schools. His dedication to our students and families was exemplary. He was an outstanding colleague who will be missed dearly, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and loved ones. I realize this news is a lot to comprehend, especially for those who worked closely with Mr. Moglia and his many students. During the school day tomorrow, counselors will be going into all of Mr. Moglia’s classes that he taught and there will be counselors available to speak with anyone schoolwide who needs assistance. As we continue to support our students in the coming days, weeks and months, we encourage parents to talk with their children about what they are hearing and feeling. To help support parents, we have put together important material from the Community Hospice Grief Center of Albany County, as well as a link to the Dougy Center, a National Center for Grieving Children and Families. If you would like support or guidance beyond this information, please do not hesitate to reach out to your child’s school. The Community Hospice Grief Center of Albany County Dougy Center, National Center for Grieving Children and Families