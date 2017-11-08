Rensselaer County Sheriff’s deputy fired after arrest

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office has fired a deputy serving during his probationary period after he was arrested by New York State Police.

The Sheriff’s Office fired Deputy Cory Wagner after his arrest by State Police in Brunswick.

Wagner was sworn in as a deputy on October 23rd after being transferred from the Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department.

Sheriff Patrick Russo says he won’t comment on the details of the charges, but says the alleged crime is not connected to the Sheriff’s Office or Wagner’s employment there.